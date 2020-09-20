This is a beautiful obituary; I am thinking of your family and grateful in knowing you all were together recently, for each other. I realized just a few years back when he and your mom were at the farm (don’t even know if I mentioned it, Jenny), but your Dad was the prof that finally passed me in Algebra. I had failed it once and withdrawn a second time. A friend said, ‘take it in the summer!’ What-Math every day?? But I needed to take it, get a C or better & replace my failing grade. I was placed in your dad’s class, went to his office, and said I needed help, was awful at math, but needed to pass with a C. Could he tell me how to do that? He said: ‘Well, I know a tutor, you’ll have to meet with her a few times a week, turn in every homework assignment, and never miss class.’ I said ‘I can do that!’ It was such a decent thing to do, and your dad made Algebra understandable to me. I appreciated that he helped me help myself. But that’s your whole family Jenny- such wonderful, decent people. 56 years of marriage. So many neat hobbies and friends. Just being a real human to the next person. All of you. I am so sorry for this huge loss. Please know you are in our hearts.

Irene Lamb

Friend