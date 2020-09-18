Vaughn
Rita Mason Bryant
September 16, 2020
Rita Mason Bryant Vaughn, age 79, of Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.
She was born December 20, 1940, in Eagle Rock to the late Henry Ewell Bryant and Dovie Jane Newcomb Bryant. She was a retired administrative assistant for H. O. Canfield of Iron Gate and the owner and operator of the Eagle Rock Laundromat. Rita was a 1959 graduate of Eagle Rock High School and has since served as that class's treasurer. She was an avid supporter of the Eagle Rock Improvement Association, and worked closely along with Barbara, Bonnie and Ogrete, planting and caring for the beautiful flowers around the Eagle Rock area. She was very proud of those flowers! She also enjoyed hymn sings, putting together jigsaw puzzles, eating at Maw and Paw's, and visiting with friends who came into the laundromat.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe "Jimmy" Vaughn, Jr. in February of 2001.
She is survived by her sister, Sindy Craig and husband Mark of Roanoke; her companion, Midnight; and extended family. Also left to cherish her memory are many dear friends who will hold her in their hearts as God holds her in His hands.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020,
at 2 p.m., in Eagle Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Ray Sandifer and the Reverend Robert McRae officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Friends may call anytime at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association
, Mid Atlantic Affiliate, 4217 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
