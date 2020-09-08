God Bless you Bob! Thank you for being such a great and long time friend. Thank you for the wonderful conversations and great advice you were glad to share. Some of my favorite memories of you evolve around hunting season in Colorado chasing deer in search of that big buck. I am glad your suffering is over and you are being comforted by our Heavenly Father in Heaven. Good by for now Until that time when we will meet again in Heaven. God bless you and your family. Love in Christ. Ryan Murr

