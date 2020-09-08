1/1
Robert Hensel Perry III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERRY III

Robert Hensel

September 3, 2020

Robert Hensel Perry III of Botetourt County, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

He was retired from the Virginia State Police. Robert was an active member of Community Advent Christian Church and a 3rd Degree Master Mason.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hensel Perry II.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Maggi Perry; mother, Oletha Lotts; sisters, Carolyn Dean and Sandra Perry; sons, Duane Scott Perry, Robert Hensel Perry IV, and Christopher Charles Perry; daughter, Shana Margaret Beirne; and grandchildren, Stella and Madison.

Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Community Advent Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
06:00 PM
Community Advent Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 977-3909
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 7, 2020
Robert(Bob) will b missed..prayers to you all ..we have know Bob for over 20 some yrs..
Pat n Leon Stover
Friend
September 7, 2020
God Bless you Bob! Thank you for being such a great and long time friend. Thank you for the wonderful conversations and great advice you were glad to share. Some of my favorite memories of you evolve around hunting season in Colorado chasing deer in search of that big buck. I am glad your suffering is over and you are being comforted by our Heavenly Father in Heaven. Good by for now Until that time when we will meet again in Heaven. God bless you and your family. Love in Christ. Ryan Murr
Ryan murr
Friend
September 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Misty Grosse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved