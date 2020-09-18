Elmore



Robert L. "Bucky"



Robert L. "Bucky" Elmore, 78, of Roanoke passed to his Heavenly home on the morning of Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Mabel W. Elmore; daughter, Angela (Mike) Collins; granddaughters, Megan (Jeff) Fisher, and Miranda Collins; sister, Sarah (Richard) Barnett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill (Linda) Williams; nieces, Heather Williams, Holly (Scott) Martin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alfred (Laura Ann) Williams; nieces, Tammy Williams and Janet Humphreys and their families; and many special and cherished friends.



Bucky was a man of strong faith, had a huge heart, and always loved to make someone laugh. He was blessed with a strong circle of frineds, a family that he loved and cherished, and granddaughters that were the apple of his eye. He enjoyed talking about history, the wild west, and pretty much anything outdoors. He loved sharing adventure tales with his daughter and granddaughters along with instilling a strong belief in God to ensure they had a solid foundation.



Bucky was a member of Clearbrook Baptist Church.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent service and care.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Riverland Road Baptist Church or Clearbrook Baptist Church.



Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. A graveside service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Orchard Cemetery, Ballard, West Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707



