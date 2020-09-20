Mulder
Robert O.
September 16, 2020
Robert O. Mulder passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved his family very much. He was always ready to help anyone and lend a hand. Robert was loved by many.
Robert was survied by his wife, Shirley. Preceded by two sons, Timmy and Johnny. Survied by one son, Robbie; one daughter, Lisa; four sisters, Gracie, Jo, Deloris, Gloria; three brothers Huss, Herman, John; numerous grandchildern, great-grandchildern, nephews, nieces and seven stepchildren. Graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1 p.m at Mountian View Cemetery, Vinton, Va.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.