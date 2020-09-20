1/1
Robert O. Mulder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mulder

Robert O.

September 16, 2020

Robert O. Mulder passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved his family very much. He was always ready to help anyone and lend a hand. Robert was loved by many.

Robert was survied by his wife, Shirley. Preceded by two sons, Timmy and Johnny. Survied by one son, Robbie; one daughter, Lisa; four sisters, Gracie, Jo, Deloris, Gloria; three brothers Huss, Herman, John; numerous grandchildern, great-grandchildern, nephews, nieces and seven stepchildren. Graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1 p.m at Mountian View Cemetery, Vinton, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mountian View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 362-1237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved