Roy Junior Yopp
Yopp

Roy Junior

September 5, 2020

Roy Junior Yopp, age 73, of Callaway died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Underwood Yopp; son, James Walter "Jimmy" Yopp; parents, Earl and Ida Yopp; and sister, Florence Hale.

Surviving are his sons, Dale Yopp (Michelle), Mike Yopp (Dana); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters; special friend, Dorothy Ferris; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highland United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Yopp Family Cemetery (Dug Spur Road Callaway, Va.) with the Rev. Amy Parnell officiating. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Yopp Family Cemetery
