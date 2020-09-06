Dugan



Ruth Caraher



February 21, 1929 - August 28, 2020



Ruth Dugan, age 91, died on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1929, in Cairo, Ill., to Walter Franklin and Effie Benedict. She was predeceased by husband, Kenneth E. Dugan; son, Kevin Michael; parents; and brother, William Benedict and his wife, Etta; brothers Walter, Benedict Jr., James Thomas Benedict; and sister, June Benedict.



She graduated as valedictorian from Hickman County High School in Clinton, Ky. in 1946. In 1951, she joined the Navy where she met Ken. They married in Hawaii in 1954. After his 22 year career, during which they were privileged to live in Japan, England and Morocco, and in Bowie, Md., during Ken's final tour of duty and a subsequent 20 year career as a civilian with the Navy Department. In 1987, they moved to Moneta, at Smith Mountain Lake, Va., where they lived for 20 years. Her final years were spent with daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Elov Anderson, in Chesterfield, Va.



In Bowie, she was a member of Village Baptist Church, serving as organist for some 10 years. In Moneta, she was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, also serving as organist for 10 years. She was instrumental in re-starting the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library. Along with Marge Cooper and others, she was pleased to have had a part in helping to promote the bond issue which resulted in the present-day Library building.



She is survived by son, Charles and wife, Janice; and daughter, Anne and husband, Elov. Surviving also are five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



After cremation, a private burial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store