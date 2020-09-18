MCGAVOCK
Shirley Taylor
September 4, 1936
September 16, 2020
Shirley Taylor McGavock, 84, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
She was born on September 4, 1936, to the late Clifton and Lola Taylor. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two sons, Willie and Edward McGavock; and two grandsons, Jacob and Shanon McGavock.
Shirley was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh K.S. McGavock; a daughter, Sharon McGavock Cox; grandchildren, Jeremy McGavock, Melissa McGavock, and Zachary Slayton; and great-grandchildren, Darian and Layla McGavock and seven others. Shirley is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, and family.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Kyle Ferguson and the Rev. John Furman officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.