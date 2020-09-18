1/
Shirley Taylor Mcgavock
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCGAVOCK

Shirley Taylor

September 4, 1936

September 16, 2020

Shirley Taylor McGavock, 84, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

She was born on September 4, 1936, to the late Clifton and Lola Taylor. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two sons, Willie and Edward McGavock; and two grandsons, Jacob and Shanon McGavock.

Shirley was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Hugh K.S. McGavock; a daughter, Sharon McGavock Cox; grandchildren, Jeremy McGavock, Melissa McGavock, and Zachary Slayton; and great-grandchildren, Darian and Layla McGavock and seven others. Shirley is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, and family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Kyle Ferguson and the Rev. John Furman officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 362-1237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved