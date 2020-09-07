To the Lewis Family

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Stafford. I offer condolences on behalf of my entire family, the Stuart family and the Wright family. My uncles (John and Mack Wright) lived in Kingstown so we grew up amongst the Lewis families. Our Aunt Al was married to Richard Lewis. Our cousin Christine was married to Roy Lewis. Kind and wonderful people are all the Lewis family. I am so sorry that you have lost your patriarch. May God be with the family during this time of loss. My father Joe sends his prayers for healing and comfort. He regrets he cannot make it to any tributes due to his health. We are sending love, respect and honor to the legacy of

a wonderful gentleman. RIP Mr. Stafford.

Eulah Stuart "Becky" Price

Neighbor