Stafford Clifton Lewis Sr.
1927 - 2020
Stafford Clifton Lewis Sr. a.k.a. Gran Gran, 92, of Roanoke, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 while at his home in Kingstown, Virginia.

He was born December 28, 1927 to the late Clifton and Lena Lewis. Along with his parents and devoted wife, Minnie Marie Guerrant, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles (Trump), Jessie, Roy, James, Richard, Herman (Billy), John (Joe) and his sisters, Florence, Rosa, Cora, Marie and Lois.

He professed his faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age and joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Kingstown, Va. where he served as a faithful Trustee and a member of the Usher Board until he was called home. He is also known for his passion for gardening, farming, generosity and his breakfast club meets at Hardees.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Stafford (Brenda) Lewis Jr., Troutville; one daughter, Patricia (William) Smith, Salem; four grandchildren, Andrea Franklin, Jonathan, Jeffery and Jerrold Lewis; two great-granddaughters, Aarianahand Aigner Franklin, two great-grandsons, Julian and Aston Lewis; one great-great-grandson, Noah Martin, a devoted "second son", Dr. Purcell Barrett, whom he treasured dearly; sisters-in-law, Margaret Lewis, Elizabeth Lewis, Christeen Lewis, Mary Lois Lewis, Irene Guerrant, Mary Ann Wright; brother-in-law, James Sullivan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-344-1271
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
September 6, 2020
Patty and Stafford so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Heave has received another Angel. May God grant you peace and comfort at this time.
Joyce Grogans
Friend
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
To the Lewis Family
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Stafford. I offer condolences on behalf of my entire family, the Stuart family and the Wright family. My uncles (John and Mack Wright) lived in Kingstown so we grew up amongst the Lewis families. Our Aunt Al was married to Richard Lewis. Our cousin Christine was married to Roy Lewis. Kind and wonderful people are all the Lewis family. I am so sorry that you have lost your patriarch. May God be with the family during this time of loss. My father Joe sends his prayers for healing and comfort. He regrets he cannot make it to any tributes due to his health. We are sending love, respect and honor to the legacy of
a wonderful gentleman. RIP Mr. Stafford.
Eulah Stuart "Becky" Price
Neighbor
September 6, 2020
Andrea,We are so sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved grandfather Stafford Lewis Sr,May the good Lord continue to shine his light on you and your girls. God bless you in your time of sorrow
Missy Franklin- Giddins and family
Family
September 6, 2020
To my family,

Stafford was always so loving and caring. He would always joke and say how I looked just like my Daddy and I am all Lewis. I am so happy for the years I got to spend with him! He will truly be missed, especially that infectious smile. I love you all and will forever keep you all in my prayers!
Summer Lewis
Family
September 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Uncle Stafford passing. Prayers to his family. RIP
Carolyn Nash
Family
September 6, 2020
My heart is deeply saddened by the passing of my beloved uncle who never failed to hug me in person or tell me he loved me by phone or face-to-face, He loved his God, family, church, friends and community and his earthly absence will be felt among us. May he now enjoy his eternal home for which he worked so diligently to dwell.
Ruth Lewis
Family
September 6, 2020
Loved seeing Mr Lewis out in his yard and garden. He would always smile and wave when you went by. Rest In Peace...... David and Phyllis Jeter, neighbors in Whitney Estates
September 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time of sorrow. I've known Mr. Lewis since a child. He was a gentle soul and I give him the highest respect as a christian man. God bless you all.
Eugene & Sylvia Journiette
Friend
September 5, 2020
My wife and I extend our deepest sympathy to you Stafford and family. What a great man that I remember your father as when I lived in Roanoke and had the pleasure. We shall keep you in our prayers as God will keep you and bring comfort to you.
Zachariah and Diana Edwards
Friend
September 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with y’all. Mr Lewis was such a wonderful, sweet, Christian man. He was definitely a blessing to the community and had the best greens. He always had a smile and treated you like family. He will definitely be missed. God Bless you all.
Marsha Via
Friend
September 5, 2020
R.I.P. to our "Patriarch". You are missed sir.
Arthur Lewis
Family
September 5, 2020
Our Prayers are with you all. Your Dad was a Blessing to the community. We thank God for his life.
Janie Thompson-Ollie
Friend
September 5, 2020
My Prayers are with you. I loved my brother-in-law dearly. Great memories of the family.


Love

Irene Guerrant
Irene Guerrant
Family
