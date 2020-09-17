1/1
Stuart Randall Broome
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Broome

Stuart Randall

December 5, 1962

September 14, 2020

Stuart Randall Broome, age 57, of Christiansburg, died on Monday, September, 14, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery. He was born in Bluefield, W. Va., on December 5, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Harris Broome. Randy retired after 35 years at Virginia Tech, having served as a Facility Program Coordinator in Network Infrastructure and Services. He played football and ran track at Christiansburg High School as well as many other sports. He was also a member of the Virginia National Guard. He was an Avid Hokie Football fan and loved to fish. Randy was also an organ donor.

He is survived by his daughter, Kassidy Broome; son, Mitchell Broome; mother, Emilie Broome; brother, and sister-in-law, Rick and Nancy Broome and their family; and many other relatives and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at the graveside on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg with Brandon Crosier and Kerry Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday at McCoy Funeral Home. Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Randy was a strong willed man and always did things his way until the end.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
(540) 552-3211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved