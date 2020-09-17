Broome
Stuart Randall
December 5, 1962
September 14, 2020
Stuart Randall Broome, age 57, of Christiansburg, died on Monday, September, 14, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery. He was born in Bluefield, W. Va., on December 5, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Harris Broome. Randy retired after 35 years at Virginia Tech, having served as a Facility Program Coordinator in Network Infrastructure and Services. He played football and ran track at Christiansburg High School as well as many other sports. He was also a member of the Virginia National Guard. He was an Avid Hokie Football fan and loved to fish. Randy was also an organ donor.
He is survived by his daughter, Kassidy Broome; son, Mitchell Broome; mother, Emilie Broome; brother, and sister-in-law, Rick and Nancy Broome and their family; and many other relatives and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at the graveside on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg with Brandon Crosier and Kerry Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday at McCoy Funeral Home. Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Randy was a strong willed man and always did things his way until the end.