Susie Venable Jamison
1939 - 2020
JAMISON

Susie Venable

September 21, 1939 ~ September 14, 2020

Susie Venable Jamison, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Roan Venable (1944); her mother, Susie Venable Mangus (1991); her stepfather, Cary Frederick Mangus (1998); her brother, Cary Frederick Mangus Jr. (1948); and her husband, Thomas Wyndham Jamison (1987).

She is survived by her sister, Eliza Venable Smith; son, Thomas Wyndham Jamison Jr. and his wife, Suzanna Connick Jamison, and their daughter, Lauren; son, Frederick Mangus Jamison and his wife, Julie Meger Jamison and their two children, Cammy and Cole; daughter, Ann Jamison Wellborn and her husband, Christopher Andrew Wellborn and their three children, Maia, Katherine and Anna; and son, Robert Andrew Jamison and his wife, Sydney McDaniel Jamison and three children, Drew, Mary Wyndham and Charlie.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Born into generations of educators, she valued education, taught math and physics, and recognized each individual's unique gifts. She never shrank from a challenge nor remained silent in the face of any injustice to others. She loved to read and travel. Her children and grandchildren were fortunate to share many adventures with her. A private family burial at Hollins College will be planned for a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
