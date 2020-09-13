Waters
Sylvia Ryman
September 10, 2020
Sylvia Ryman Waters, 78, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Conway Waters Jr.; son, James Conway "JC" Waters III; and parents, Lewis and Elizabeth Showman Ryman.
Sylvia enjoyed spending time with family as well as traveling and volunteering. She also enjoyed flowers and yardwork.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Steve Summers and Melissa and Robert Spence; grandchildren, Josh Spence (Crystal), Aaron Summers (Meredith), Jeremiah Spence (Racheal), Adam Summers (Darla), Jacob Summers (Crystal), and Jonathan Spence; 10 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Wilma Ryman; sister, Barbara Ryman; sisters-in-law, Sandra Weatherholtz (Shelton), Gwen Hinkle (Earl), and Kim Diehl (Dennis); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091.
Online condolences may be made at www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.