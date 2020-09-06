FurrowThelma U.February 25, 1922September 5, 2020Thelma U. Furrow, age 98, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home. She was born on February 25, 1922, in Callaway, Va. and was preceded in death by her parents, Pled and Myrtle Underwood; her husband of 43 years, Murry Furrow; son, Jimmy Lee Furrow; great-grandson, Scott Cundiff; four sisters; and five brothers.She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Kenny) Taylor, Wendy (Robert) Clements; grandchildren, Tena (Mike) Cundiff, Darrell Manning, J.L. (Mary) Furrow, Tracie (Tim) Ayers; great-grandchildren, Josh Cundiff, Michael Cundiff; great-great-grandchildren, Michelle Manning, Christopher Cundiff, Aiden Young; sister, Bevelyne Gibson; lots of nieces and nephews; special adopted daughter, Pam Harman; and special nephew, Danny Jones.She was a very special and loving person to everyone. She worked very hard and was a nursing assistant until she was 86 years old. She loved all her family dearly and will be missed. The family respectfully request no food, but flowers will be appreciated.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Broyles and Pastor Jerry Naff officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. The family respectfully request that masks be worn.