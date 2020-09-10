1/
Tyler Mason Dwier
1989 - 2020
Dwier

Tyler Mason

June 21, 1989

September 7, 2020

Tyler Mason Dwier, 31, husband of Lauren Atwell-Dwier, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of Robert W. Dwier and the late Pamela Wolfe.

Tyler was passionate about life and enjoyed spending his free time hiking, sailing, camping and performing. He also had a love for cars.

In addition to his wife and father, he will be missed and remembered by his children, Savannah Sublett, Jared Atwell, and Layla Dwier; sisters, Allison Richardson (Stuart) and Debra Young (Mark); brother, Nelson Oliver; maternal grandmother, Joyce Wolfe; stepmother, Sandy Dwier, along with multiple nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was predeceased by his mother, Pamela D. Wolfe; paternal grandparents, Emmitt M. Dwier and Mary Ruth Dwier; maternal grandfather, Sidney Wolfe; and uncle, Donald L. Dwier.

A celebration of Tyler's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
(540) 366-0707
