Valerie Diane Blanton
Blanton

Valerie Diane

September 8, 2020

Valerie Diane Blanton, 60, of Cloverdale, passed away on September 8, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Ernest Akers; brother, Gary Wayne Akers; and the father of her children, James Joseph Blanton.

She is survived by her mother, Reta Mae Akers; children, Jason Lee Blanton, Cameron Michael Blanton (Katherine Moseley), Krystal Diane Blanton (Justin Bunn), and Joseph Andrew Wendell; grandchildren, Kevin James Blanton, Jackson Archer Bunn, and Klara Sue Blanton; brother, Jeffrey Keith Akers (Carol); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a later date.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA 24017-2137
(540) 562-1182
