MULLINSVicki JoOctober 11, 1956September 18, 2020Vicki Jo Mullins, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.She was born in Virginia on October 11, 1956 to Ruby Cadd Shires and the late Joe Dean Shires. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Shires.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, David Alan Mullins, and her son, Timothy Martin.All services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com