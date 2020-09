SpinnerViola MarieSeptember 5, 2020Viola Marie Spinner, 82, of Roanoke passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Asker and Katie Cheatwood; her husband, Eugene Spinner; a grandchild, Carlton Spinner; seven siblings.Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Bangura and Phyllis Bell (Raymond); a sister, Elizabeth Flood of Bedford; grandchildren, Gabril Bangura, Xavier Bell (Deka) and Ischia Bangura; great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memoria Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.