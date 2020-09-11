1/
Wallace William Gregware
GREGWARE

Wallace William

September 9, 2020

Wallace William Gregware, 97, of Troutville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Wallace grew up in upstate New York and was a World War II veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years, Joyce; sons, Paul and Philip Gregware; parents, Henry and Vina Gregware; and siblings, Maefred LaPage and Earl Gregware.

Wallace is survived by his daughter, Sheila Gilbert and daughter-in-law, Sharon Gregware. He is also survived by brother, Lyle Gregware; sisters, Viva Dumas (Clarence) and Lila King (Kenny); as well as seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.






Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
September 10, 2020
