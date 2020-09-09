Croy
Wanda Absher
April 27, 1937
September 6, 2020
Wanda Absher Croy, age 83, of Blacksburg, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on April 27, 1937, to the late Harold Absher Sr. and Hattie Bland Absher. Also, preceding her in death were her brother, Harold Absher Jr.; sisters-in-law, Betty Gearheart and Nedra Croy; brothers-in-law, Arthur Price, Tom Gearheart, Dean Croy, and David Croy; father and mother-in-law, Jennings and Georgia Croy; and stepmother, Virginia Smith Absher.
She is survived by her husband, William "Tiny" Croy; sister, Nadine Price; sisters-in-law, Linda Absher and Sue Croy; brother-in-law, Don Croy; daughters, Cindy Shrader and Carolyn Croy; son-in-law, Kevin Shrader; grandchildren, Kaleb and Rachel W. Shrader, Rachel S. and Chris Cox, Andrew Thomas and Liza Thomas; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Norma Decker, Patty Oakley, Karen Hudson, John and Judy Scott, and Sonnie Stafford and family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr, Blacksburg, Virginia. The Reverends Steve and Rita Allen will officiate. The service will be transmitted by radio so that friends and family attending may remain in their cars. You may greet the family from your car following the service.
Thanks to her church family, her many friends, and Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center for their unwavering support and love.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Centennial Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), McCoy, Virginia, or The Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org
.