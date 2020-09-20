ALCORN
Zettie Mae
September 17, 2020
Zettie Mae Alcorn, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elsie Ferris Alcorn; four brothers, Richard, Herbert, Leonard, and Clifton Alcorn; and two sisters, Beatrice Alcorn and Irene Jordan.
She is survived by a brother, Carlton Alcorn (June); niece, Angie Cull (Bryan); nephew, Lee Alcorn (Nicole); two great-nieces, Brooke and Morgan Cull; great-nephew, Brenden Link; sisters-in-law, Lynn Alcorn and Margaret Murphy; her best friend, Norma Jean Cox; fur baby, Brownie; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, other family members and friends.
Her family will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 12 noon with the Rev. David Jones officiating. Private interment will be held at the Alcorn Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.