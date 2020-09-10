ROLLISON
Jeannie H.
September 1, 2020
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Jeannie H. Rollison of Blue Ridge, Virginia, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 69 after a long and courageous cancer battle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russ and Mae Howard, and her brother, Jerry Howard.
Jeannie is survived by her beloved husband, Terry; her daughter, Gina and her husband, Dale; her daughter, Kimberly and her two children, Natasha and Belinda; and her son, Bryan. She is also survived by three brothers; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and cousins.
Jeannie lived a very full life by volunteering and sharing her beliefs in The Lord with all who would listen, even with some who would not. She had a passion for sewing and creating beautiful things. Jeannie loved traveling, good food, cooking, and a good margarita! Above all these things, however, she loved her family the most.
Jeannie will be missed and remembered always for her loving and caring personality.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Immediately after the service ends, a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at Parkway Church on the Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Rogel Cancer Center Foundation, University of Michigan at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/302706
. Donations in her name may be sent to Dr. Gary Hammer. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.