Dwier
Tyler Mason
June 21, 1989
September 7, 2020
Tyler Mason Dwier, 31, husband of Lauren Atwell-Dwier, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of Robert W. Dwier and the late Pamela Wolfe.
Tyler was passionate about life and enjoyed spending his free time hiking, sailing, camping and performing. He also had a love for cars.
In addition to his wife and father, he will be missed and remembered by his children, Savannah Sublett, Jared Atwell, and Layla Dwier; sisters, Allison Richardson (Stuart) and Debra Young (Mark); brother, Nelson Oliver; maternal grandmother, Joyce Wolfe; stepmother, Sandy Dwier, along with multiple nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was predeceased by his mother, Pamela D. Wolfe; paternal grandparents, Emmitt M. Dwier and Mary Ruth Dwier; maternal grandfather, Sidney Wolfe; and uncle, Donald L. Dwier.
A celebration of Tyler's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.