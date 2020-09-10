Johnson
Harriet Farrier
October 6, 1930
September 6, 2020
Harriet Hancock Farrier Johnson, age 89, a resident of Blacksburg, Va. for most of her life, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in York, Pa.
Harriet was born on October 6, 1930, in Winchester, Ky., to the late Dr. Paul Henry Farrier and Virginia (Hancock) Farrier. The family moved to Blacksburg, Va. in 1936. She graduated from Blacksburg High School with the class of 1948. Harriet went to Randolph Macon Women's College for two years and then transferred to Virginia Tech. She was a member of the Phi Sigma Biological Society. Harriet received her Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech in 1952 in General Science. She furthered her education by attending graduate-study level classes in biology at the University of Virginia and also worked at the University of Virginia Hospital as an electroencephalographic technician.
Harriet started her teaching career at the Holton Arms School in Washington D.C. After teaching, she returned to Blacksburg and earned her Master of Science degree from Virginia Tech in Mathematics in 1967. Harriet was a member of the Pi Mu Epsilon Fraternity National Honorary Mathematics Society. After continuing further course work at Virginia Tech in mathematics, she taught for a semester at the College of William and Mary in 1969.
While she was at Virginia Tech, Harriet met Dr. Harry Lee Johnson, who was a professor in mathematics. On June 10, 1969, Harriet and Harry married in Roanoke, Va. Harriet and Harry built a loving home and enjoyed working on projects as a family. Some interests that Harriet enjoyed were painting, drawing, botany, genealogy, poetry, photography, computer programming, reading, writing, woodworking, and trains. Harriet will be remembered as a loving and giving mother. She adored her three grandchildren.
Survivors include Harriet's husband of 51 years, Harry; two children, Paula (Michael Wynne) Johnson of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, and Brian (Kalyna Nedilsky) Johnson of Columbia, Maryland; three grandchildren, Gabriella and Juliana Wynne and Jae Johnson; sister, Pence Farrier Ellis of Herndon, Virginia; brother, Dr. Paul (Evelyn) Farrier Jr. of Blacksburg, Virginia; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Paul and Virginia Farrier; brother-in-law, Roy Howard Ellis; and sister-in-law, Lois Jean Marr.
A virtual memorial service is currently being planned. To post online condolences, please visit https://www.beckfunerals.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Harriet's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, or the National Audubon Society.