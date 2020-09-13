1/
Renée Quétier Coffman
1926 - 2020
COFFMAN

Renée Quétier

July 2, 1926 - April 8, 2020

Renée Quétier Coffman, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1926 in Colombes, France to René and Maria Louise Marivingt Quétier. Mrs. Coffman was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida coming from Roanoke, Virginia in 2015. She was a war bride, having emigrated to the United States in 1946. She was Catholic by faith and participated in various church and charities at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. A master gardener, she supported the Youth 4-H club in Roanoke, Virginia. Mrs. Coffman worked at Community Hospital until her retirement in 1996.

Mrs. Coffman was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband, Edward Owen Coffman; son-in-law, Roger Johnson; brother, Claude Quétier; and her sister, Colette Quétier.

Mrs. Coffman is survived by her brothers and sister, Roger Quétier (Ginette) of Le Plessis-Trévise, France, Michel Quétier of Épône, France, Bernard Quétier (Françoise) of Challans, France, and Nicole Quétier Goursaud of Moyaux, France; her daughter, Geneviève Coffman Johnson; her son, Michael Coffman (Deborah) of Rock Island, Illinois; granddaughters, Christianne Burrows (Benjamin) of Vienna, Virginia, and Marie Alexandrine Voegele of North East, Maryland; grandsons, Justin Coffman of Rock Island, Illinois, Andrew Voegele (Elizabeth) of Hermosa Beach, California, Jared Coffman (Tori) of Bradley, Illinois, and Jason Coffman (Lori) of Davenport, Iowa; and six great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass, Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pensacola, Florida, Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, Roanoke, Virginia, or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Oakey's South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
