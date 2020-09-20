Barker



Marvin Odell



February 8, 1953



August 31, 2020



Marvin O. Barker, 67, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.



Marvin was the eldest of six children born to Raymond Barker and Jerry Kelley. After high school, he served in the United States Army and National Gaurd. Marvin loved the Redskins, a cold Bud with salt, and - most of all - his family and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis.



He will be missed by daughters, Megan van Ooyen and husband, Ben, and Krystle Barker; stepchildren, Ryan Urgo and wife, Tessa, and Cassandra Urgo; grandchildren, Amelia, Charlie, Jack, Sam, and Willie; and devoted girlfriend, Therese Farmer. Also surviving are brothers, Randall and wife, Linda, Dale and wife, Kim, and Kevin; sister, Sharon Karnes and husband, Joe; stepfather, Robert Kelley; the mother of his children, Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Marvin's family will hold a memorial service from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Vinton Moose Lodge, 2127 East Washington Avenue Vinton, Va. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.



