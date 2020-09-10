1/1
Gerald Edward Willis
WILLIS

Gerald Edward

September 1, 2020

Gerald Edward Willis of Roanoke, Virginia, died at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was 78 years old. Gerald was born in San Antonio, Texas to Benjamin D. Willis and Sarah K. Spurr. He grew up in San Antonio, Texas and Dallas, Texas where he graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1961. Gerald attended Texas Tech College and graduated from University of North Texas in 1966.

Gerald met Vickie Sue Taylor, his wife of 57 years, on a blind date while in College at Texas Tech. Vickie and Gerald have two daughters, Cheryl Willis Martin and husband, Bob Martin, live in Roanoke, Virginia, and Lori Lynn Willis lives in Charleston, South Carolina. They have three grandsons, Robert Preston Martin Jr., Taylor Lunsford Martin, and Pierce Lambert Martin. He also has a sister, Katheryn J. Wardell who lives in San Antonio, Texas.

Gerald worked for Property and Casualty Insurance companies for 40 years and retired from General Casualty in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben D. and Sarah K. Willis, and two brothers, John L. Bennett and Ben E. Willis.

Gerald was a member of First Baptist Church in Roanoke and active in playing golf at Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd, Va.

A family memorial service was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to First Tee of Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
