Martha Graham
May 30, 1933
September 8, 2020
Martha Graham Main of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, evening, September 8, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 30, 1933, to the late Rollin White and Maude Allen Graham in Elliston, Virginia.
Martha is survived by her children, Janet and husband, Michael Slaughter, of Roanoke, and Christopher and wife, Paula Main, of Salem; grandchildren, Derek and wife, Jennifer Slaughter and daughter, Nora, of Blue Ridge, and Emily and husband, Nicholas Pappas of Maryland.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter Armon Main; brothers, Willis Graham, James "Jimmy" Graham, Edward 'Buddy" Graham, and Rollin "Junior" Graham; and sisters, Beulah Weaver, Ethel Robinson, and Frances Lucado.
Martha retired from Roanoke County Public Schools where she was a secretary at Academy Street Elementary and Glenvar Elementary. She was a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, September 11, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery in Salem, Va. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
"God looked around his garden and found an empty space. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful. He only takes the best."