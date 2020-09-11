Phillippi



John Bernard



September 9, 2020



John Bernard Phillippi age 78, of Wytheville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



Family and friends are invited to gather on the front lawn at the Phillippi home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at high noon to honor John. Moments of Memorial will be shared at 12 p.m. with a reception following until 3 p.m. An interment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wytheville in the columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Preschool, c/o Jennifer McNeill, 275 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382.



