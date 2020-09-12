Price
Haven "Tanner"
May 28, 1989
September 9, 2020
Haven "Tanner" Price, 31, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 28, 1989, and grew up in Salem, Va. A 2007 graduate of Glenvar High School, Tanner was active in sports on the football, wrestling, and soccer teams. He loved working with his hands, especially on cars. Following graduation, he attended WyoTech, in Blairsville, Pa., for automotive technology training and earned an associates in business. Tanner later enlisted in the United States Army and was deployed in 2013 to Afghanistan. While overseas, Tanner received numerous medals and ribbons for his conduct and heroism.
Tanner was always a source of laughter during Sunday dinners on his Maw and Paw's porch. His way with words and brutal honesty left you in stitches, even when you were the butt of his latest joke. His diverse interests included fishing, hunting, and building things with his dad, and enjoying music, concerts, and working at Floyd Fest with his mom.
As we all do, Tanner had his own demons to contend with and was doing the best he could. He was a loving person and will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.
Tanner was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Irene Elizabeth Doane; paternal great-grandfather, Haven Edward Fisher; maternal grandfather, Roy Edgar Davis; maternal great-grandmother, Annie Laura Davis, maternal great-grandfather, Oscar W. Moses; and nephew, Robert "Peanut" Price.
Family remaining to cherish his memory include his father, Brad Price (Kathleen), of Salem; mother, Carla Renae, of Salem; son, Haven Parker Price, of Roanoke; brother, Jonathan Price (Rebekah); sister, Riley Price, both of Salem; paternal grandparents, Bud and Ann Price, of Salem; maternal grandparents, Don and Joyce Moses, of Salem; Nieces, Mackenzie and Isabelle Price, of Salem; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Friends may call on Tanner's family on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Living Well Church; 4335 W Main St, Salem, Va. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 7 p.m., directly following visitation, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Tanner's memory to Roanoke Valley HOPE Initiative; 1240 3rd St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.