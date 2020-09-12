1/
Samuel Lee "Sam" Conner
CONNER

Samuel Lee

September 1, 2020

Samuel Lee Conner, 61, of Thaxton, Va., died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

He was born in Roanoke, Va., son of the late Maynard and Elizabeth Conner. Sam was also preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Conner, and grandson, Louie Kearns.

Sam served over 20 years in the United States Navy and was a member of the Bedford VFW Post #1082 and the Bedford Moose Lodge #1897. He loved Blue Grass music and making musical instruments and was an avid fisherman.

Sam is survived by his wife, Remona Mefford Conner; sons, Lance Kearns and wife, Win, Chance Kearns and wife, Rachel, and Sam Huff and wife, Robin; brothers, James Conner and wife, Nancy, and Perry Conner and wife, Valerie; and grandchildren, Gabriel, Tyler, Cillian, Samuel, and Patience.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Military Honors at 4:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.



Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 362-1237
