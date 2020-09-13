HASSLER
Eugene T.
September 8, 2020
Eugene T. Hassler, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a long battle with Leukemia and Skin Cancer.
Gene was from Wisconsin and Chicago before he moved his family to Roanoke, Va. Gene was an honest man, a career educator, a Virginia Tech M.S. Graduate, an avid fisherman, and served our Country in the United States Navy.
Gene is survived by Rose Hassler, his wife of 57 years; son, Todd Hassler and wife, Robin, their son, Bobby (Stephanie) Boes; daughter, Lorry Kuhlmeier and husband, Steve, and their daughter, Amy; sister-in-law, Sylvia Perez and husband, Cliff; brother, Bill Brimms and wife, Judy; cousins, John and Dorothy Budiash; and a special friend his "brother," Garry Sands.
Gene had many fishing buddies, pinochle playing friends, work friends and neighbors that gave him many years of joy on the water, at home and in the office.
Gene was a fighter and never gave up his fight to live and now has made his final journey to be at his Father's house. The family would like to thank all the neighbors that helped immensely during his last days.
Per Gene's request, a private service and the spreading of his ashes will happen soon on his beloved farm in Wisconsin. He asked that we celebrate his life as we mourn our loss. Please make a toast to Gene the next time you think of him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., N.E., Roanoke, VA 24012 or online at https://rvspca.org/donate-now/
