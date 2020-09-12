1/1
Donna Poff Sumner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUMNER

Donna Poff

September 10, 2020

Donna Poff Sumner, 85, of Salem, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Laura Poff; husband, Erwin Sumner; brothers, Wayne and Bill Poff.

Surviving are her daughter, Stephanie Dodd (Ron); son, Kevin Sumner; grandchildren, Ronnie Dodd and Kayla Sumner; brother, Bobby Poff; half-brother, Gary Poff; and numerous other family members and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Chaplin Gary Kingery officiating. Interment will follow in Basham Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive #106, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA 24179
(540) 982-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved