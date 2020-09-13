BlantonValerie DianeSeptember 8, 2020Valerie Diane Blanton, 60, of Cloverdale, passed away on September 8, 2020.She was preceded in death by her father, George Ernest Akers; brother, Gary Wayne Akers; and the father of her children, James Joseph Blanton.She is survived by her mother, Reta Mae Akers; children, Jason Lee Blanton, Cameron Michael Blanton (Katherine Moseley), Krystal Diane Blanton (Justin Bunn), and Joseph Andrew Wendell; grandchildren, Kevin James Blanton, Jackson Archer Bunn, and Klara Sue Blanton; brother, Jeffrey Keith Akers (Carol); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a later date.