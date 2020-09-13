Wright
Leroy H.
November 4, 1934
September 7, 2020
Leroy H. Wright, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020.
He retired from State Amusement Co. Inc. and continued part-time with the same company up until his passing. Leroy also worked part-time at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharron (Malcolm) Lewis of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Almarie Deenie Chavis, Baltimore, Md.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a devoted nephew (like son), Jonathan Wright; and a devoted niece, JoAnne E. Poindexter.
A public viewing will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private celebration of life will be held with burial at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
