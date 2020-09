WrightLeroy H.November 4, 1934September 7, 2020Leroy H. Wright, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020.He retired from State Amusement Co. Inc. and continued part-time with the same company up until his passing. Leroy also worked part-time at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.He is survived by a daughter, Sharron (Malcolm) Lewis of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Almarie Deenie Chavis, Baltimore, Md.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a devoted nephew (like son), Jonathan Wright; and a devoted niece, JoAnne E. Poindexter.A public viewing will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private celebration of life will be held with burial at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com