BURCHETTESam N.September 10, 2020Sam N. Burchette, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Donna Hopkins Britt officiating. Interment to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com