Richard M. Stover
STOVER

Richard M.

September 11, 2020

Richard M. Stover, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Holly Hicks Stover; his mother, Sue J. Stover; and his father, William W. Stover Sr.

Richard is survived by his brother, William W. Stover Jr. and his wife, Roberta; sisters, Suzanne Stover and Cookie Stover; nephew, Chuck and his wife, Ruth; and many cousins. He is also survived by his Guardian Angel, Violeta Page and her husband, Erik Page, and their two boys, Benjamin and Brendan, whom Richard considered his grandchildren.

Now Richard and Holly are together in the Heavenly Beach, listening to train whistles and riding old cars.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.



Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Burial Park
