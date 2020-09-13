1/1
Margaret Louise (Hood) Creech
1930 - 2020
Creech

Margaret Louise Hood

March 6, 1930

September, 11, 2020

Margaret Louise Hood Creech went peacefully to be with her Lord and heavenly family on Friday, September, 11, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on March 6, 1930, in Micro, N.C., to the late Raymond Lester and Lillie Mae Hood, the youngest of four daughters.

She was married to James Winston Creech for almost 65 years. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers- in-law, Esther and Harvey Hales, Elizabeth and Woodrow Mitchell, and Annie Ruth and Authur Jones; and son-in-law, Gerald (Jerry) Ensor.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Ensor, Wayne Creech, and Phyllis (Jeff) Meador; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Ensor, Christie Creech (Gary) Austin, Carey Ensor (James) Hargenrader, and Justin (Tiffany) Creech; great-grandchildren, Brionna Ensor, Dylan and Ryder Austin, Lucas and Jaxson Hargenrader, and Delaney and Cooper Creech; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Margaret Nelson, the two friends were known in their support group as the "M&M's."

Margaret was a home maker until 1968 when she took her first public job as a cashier at the opening of Woolco Department Store. She eventually worked her way to personnel manager until its closing in 1983.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
Funeral services provided by
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 483-3835
