MUSSELWHITE
Michael Clinton
September 9, 2020
Michael C. Musselwhite, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, morning, September 9, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alma Jean Barkley and Herbert C. Musselwhite.
Mike was involved in the art of printing for several printing companies through his working years. Recently, he was involved in tinkering with his cars and four wheeling in his Jeep.
Mike is survived by his cherished friend, Barbara Parker. Also surviving are his children, Sabrina Greco (Dominick), Dawn Blackwell (Tommy), Michele Whitlow (Dewey), and Jessee Musselwhite. Mike is also survived by five grandchildren and many loving cousins and friends that will miss him greatly.
There will be a celebration of life at another time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
.