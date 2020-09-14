BooneLarry ElbertMarch 9, 1940September 12, 2020Larry Elbert Boone, age 80, of Rocky Mount, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020.He was born on March 9, 1940, in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was united in marriage to Barbara Sink Boone on Saturday, August 26, 1967. They were blessed with four children, Larry L. (Marla), Jason (Laura), Trent (Brandi), and Kara. He was preceded in death by his wife; his father and mother, E. Glenn and Virginia Boone; brothers, Donald Price Boone, Jimmie and wife, Rebecca Boone, and G. Ray Boone; and father and mother-in-law, Nelson and Evelyn Sink. Larry is survived by his children, seven grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Boone (Ray); brother, Garey (Marilyn); sisters, Judy (David) Layman, and Susan (Glen) Hubbard; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10 a.m. at Redeeming Life Church. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Redeeming Life Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old German Baptist-New Conference Building Fund. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.