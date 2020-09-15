DILLOW
Mercedes Waters
October 19, 1923
September 13, 2020
Mercedes Waters Dillow, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home in Dublin. She was a member of Community Christian Church and retired from Jefferson Mills after 38 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Irma Waters; husband, Joseph Dillow; daughter, Robin D. Webb; grandchildren, Derek Whitesell and Jackson Dillow; sister, Mildred W. Peele; and brothers, Joseph, Marion, Robbie, Dallas, and Fenner Waters.
Survivors include her sons, Tony Dillow of Roanoke, Ken Dillow of Newbern, and Danny Dillow of Craigsville; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Nelson Hamilton of Dublin; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Grace Waters of Plymouth, N.C.; and many other relatives and friends.
The family expresses sincere gratitude for the excellent care of Mama from Carilion NRV Hospice, especially Treasa, Annette, Rebecca, Laura, Cindy, Kelly, Jackie, Tryfena, and to caregivers Carolyn, Tammy, and Carol.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Community Christian Church in Dublin. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Mr. Richie Goad officiating. Interment will follow at Newbern Cemetery in Newbern. The Dillow family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com
