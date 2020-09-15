1/1
Mercedes Waters Dillow
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mercedes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DILLOW

Mercedes Waters

October 19, 1923

September 13, 2020

Mercedes Waters Dillow, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home in Dublin. She was a member of Community Christian Church and retired from Jefferson Mills after 38 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Irma Waters; husband, Joseph Dillow; daughter, Robin D. Webb; grandchildren, Derek Whitesell and Jackson Dillow; sister, Mildred W. Peele; and brothers, Joseph, Marion, Robbie, Dallas, and Fenner Waters.

Survivors include her sons, Tony Dillow of Roanoke, Ken Dillow of Newbern, and Danny Dillow of Craigsville; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Nelson Hamilton of Dublin; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Grace Waters of Plymouth, N.C.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family expresses sincere gratitude for the excellent care of Mama from Carilion NRV Hospice, especially Treasa, Annette, Rebecca, Laura, Cindy, Kelly, Jackie, Tryfena, and to caregivers Carolyn, Tammy, and Carol.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Community Christian Church in Dublin. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Mr. Richie Goad officiating. Interment will follow at Newbern Cemetery in Newbern. The Dillow family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 14, 2020
Nancy, your mother was a sweet lady. I know you will miss her, for no matter how long we have our parents it’s never long enough. Take care, my friend.
Rebecca D Hancock
Friend
September 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Keeping you all in our hearts and prayers.
Kathy and Freddie Bishop, Amy and Eric Berry, Becky Lindamood
Kathy Bishop
Friend
September 14, 2020
So many prayers for your sweet family! We have such wonderful memories of your sweet momma! She is certainly in Heaven and watching over her precious family. Much love from our mom as she wishes she could be there! We will always treasure our backyard memories.... as they were truly special!
The Ken/Sue Dobson Family
Debbie Dobson Tonkin
Cindy Dobson Renner
Cindy Renner
Friend
September 13, 2020
Tony, Nancy, Ken & Danny,
Your mother was a strong, dedicated and good natured Southern lady who loved her family, her friends and her church. I enjoyed seeing her on my visits to Dublin. May she rest in heavenly peace.
“God gives us memory so that we may have roses in December.”
Nancy Shannon Walker
Friend
September 13, 2020
Nancy, we are so sorry for the loss of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Linda & Mike Roop
Friend
September 13, 2020
May God be with you as you go through this difficult time. And may He continue to Bless and keep you as my prayer. I love you Nancy and you will always be forever in my heart. ❤
Laverne Webb
Friend
September 13, 2020
Prayers for the Dillow family. Robin and I were very good friends in high school. Spent lots of time at their home. God Bless
Nancy Hearn
September 13, 2020
Best gracious woman on the face of the earth! Now gone home to Jesus, Amen!
Del Rita phelps
Friend
September 13, 2020
In deepest sympathy, Tony and family! Heartfelt thoughts are going your way during this bittersweet experience. May find memories of your Mom bring comfort and healing in the days ahead!
Tim & Deel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved