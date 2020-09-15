BELL
June Adele Fronk
September 13, 2020
June Adele (Fronk) Bell of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Jerome (1954); mother, Jeanette Burgess Nash (1997); stepfather, Herbert C. Nash (1989); her sister, Carolyn Harlow (1996); and Robert William (Bill) Fronk (1997).
June is survived by her loving husband, Thomas W. Bell; her son and his wife, Robert William Fronk Jr. and Treva; her grandson and his wife, Ryan William Fronk and Sarah; in-laws, Don and Dee Artherhults, Jim and Mary Bell, Richard and Vickie Bell; stepson, Will and Jessica Bell; stepgrandchildren, Olivia and Maggie Bell; along with many other extended family, whom she cared deeply about.
Special people in June's life include long-time friend, Marilyn Tomblin, Paula Amrhein (Amrhein's Jewelry), Cokie Stiltner, Steve Dugger, and so many others who she enjoyed sharing her life with.
June enjoyed a long and varied career, working in many exciting and interesting roles, including Shenandoah Life Insurance, Grants, Mountain Trust Bank, Central Fidelity Bank and in Financial Advising/Planning rolls. She especially enjoyed her time with Radiology Associates, working at Community Hospital of Roanoke Valley, and regularly spoke about her many memories there.
June was a caring and giving soul, often taking in stray animals, or generously giving to someone in need. She enjoyed and loved her many pets over the years, as well as feeding the various and intriguing wildlife that visit her Bent Mountain area home. Many raccoons, bears, deer, birds, hummingbirds, and every other imaginable little creature will miss June's tender care every day. June also enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach or just sitting at her kitchen table enjoying the view of the mountains and the hundreds of birds visiting the feeders in her yard.
To say that June made an impression on everyone she met would be an understatement. Every friend was a brother or a sister, every stranger was a friend, and every family member was extra special. June and Treva share a special bond that goes beyond daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Services will be performed by Pastor Don Summerville of Haran Baptist Church officiating where June was a long-time member. A Graveside Service will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.