1/1
June Adele Fronk Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELL

June Adele Fronk

September 13, 2020

June Adele (Fronk) Bell of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Jerome (1954); mother, Jeanette Burgess Nash (1997); stepfather, Herbert C. Nash (1989); her sister, Carolyn Harlow (1996); and Robert William (Bill) Fronk (1997).

June is survived by her loving husband, Thomas W. Bell; her son and his wife, Robert William Fronk Jr. and Treva; her grandson and his wife, Ryan William Fronk and Sarah; in-laws, Don and Dee Artherhults, Jim and Mary Bell, Richard and Vickie Bell; stepson, Will and Jessica Bell; stepgrandchildren, Olivia and Maggie Bell; along with many other extended family, whom she cared deeply about.

Special people in June's life include long-time friend, Marilyn Tomblin, Paula Amrhein (Amrhein's Jewelry), Cokie Stiltner, Steve Dugger, and so many others who she enjoyed sharing her life with.

June enjoyed a long and varied career, working in many exciting and interesting roles, including Shenandoah Life Insurance, Grants, Mountain Trust Bank, Central Fidelity Bank and in Financial Advising/Planning rolls. She especially enjoyed her time with Radiology Associates, working at Community Hospital of Roanoke Valley, and regularly spoke about her many memories there.

June was a caring and giving soul, often taking in stray animals, or generously giving to someone in need. She enjoyed and loved her many pets over the years, as well as feeding the various and intriguing wildlife that visit her Bent Mountain area home. Many raccoons, bears, deer, birds, hummingbirds, and every other imaginable little creature will miss June's tender care every day. June also enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach or just sitting at her kitchen table enjoying the view of the mountains and the hundreds of birds visiting the feeders in her yard.

To say that June made an impression on everyone she met would be an understatement. Every friend was a brother or a sister, every stranger was a friend, and every family member was extra special. June and Treva share a special bond that goes beyond daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Services will be performed by Pastor Don Summerville of Haran Baptist Church officiating where June was a long-time member. A Graveside Service will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
A dear sweet soul that was a joy to be around and work with. As she would do "Arms around you and yours during this very sad time" Truly one of GOD's good and faithful servants.
Bernie Sanders
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved