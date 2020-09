PagansPatricia HamblinSeptember 13, 2020Patricia "Pat" Hamblin Pagans, age 70, of Wirtz, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born in Troutville, Va., and was preceded in death by her husband Grady Pagans and her parents, Calvin and Marie Hamblin. Surviving are her second husband Irvin Barley; children, Clint and Jody Pagans, Brian and Tristina Pagans, Mandy and Kevin Brown, Lori and Eric Stump; her favorite brother, Calvin Hamblin Jr. (Ann); sisters, Sandy Graves (Eddie) and Connie Stanley (J.W.); numerous beloved grandchildren, family and friends. There will be a memorial gathering Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at 160 Pit Lane, Wirtz, VA 24184.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.