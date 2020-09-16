ClinebellHarold DuvallSeptember 12, 2020Harold Duvall Clinebell, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 93. He was a devout family man, beloved by his children grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was a hard-working man and always had hands outstretched to help others in any way he could. He was a devout person and read the bible 69 times in 22 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army and worked at the Rocky Dale Quarry for many years before starting his own business, HD Clinebell + Sons. A caring father, you could talk to him about anything and he would always have your back. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and ride horses. His hobbies and interests included following NASCAR, wrestling, and enjoying westerns. He was a tinkerer, a jack of all trades and a master of many. Perhaps his greatest legacy was as a very loving husband and father to the family that cherishes him.He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Bessie Cliinebell; his beloved wife, Ola Mae "Margie" Clinebell; sons, Harold Jr. and Harald Lynwood; brothers, Carl, Wesley, Raymond, Floyd and Lynwood; and sisters, Elsie, Eva, Blanche and Georgie.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Blair Clinebell Sr., (Donna), Michael Clinebell (Laura), Theresa Brown (Eddie), and Jeffrey Clinebell Sr.; sister, Evelyn Hall; granddaughter like a daughter, Angela "Puggie" DeWeese; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.Funeral Services are Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m., and 6 until 8 p.m., at Valley Funeral Home. Interment will be at Glade Creek cemetery with military honors following the funeral.