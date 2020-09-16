DENT II
Robert Kirk
March 31, 1954
September 13, 2020
Robert Kirk Dent II, also known as Robin, 66, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Roanoke, Virginia.
He was born on March 31, 1954 in Salem, Virginia. Robin graduated high school from Andrew Lewis in 1972, where he played football and was part of the famous "Remember the Titans" state championship game. He attended college and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1976, but ultimately remained loyal to his family's love for the wahoos. Robin was an avid University of Virginia fan for the entirety of his life, attending countless football, baseball, basketball, and other various sporting events.
What was even more important to him, was his family's involvement in athletics. He spent the past 30 years traveling to his children's, stepchildren's, and grandchildren's games, practices, and dance recitals. His dedicated support and love for family and sports was selflessly prioritized throughout every season. Robin never missed a game or an opportunity to encourage his family members to hustle both on and off the field.
Aside from family, he was most devoted to his church at Grandin Court Baptist. Robin held several positions that contributed to the growth of fellowship as well as his own faith. He spent time on the personnel, building and grounds, and financial committees, to name a few.
Robin had a successful 44-year career building and selling real estate in the Roanoke Valley. He constructed numerous homes where families, young and old, could come together and make memories under one roof. His last, yet most special (although some may say difficult) build, was a home for his son's family in a newly developed neighborhood in Salem.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Mabes Dent and Donald Kirk Dent.
Robin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marcia Dent; son, Kirk Dent and his wife, Cannady Graybill Dent, and their three children, Trey, Colt, and Naomi; daughter, Maggie George and her husband, George David George III; stepchildren, Emily Bryant Kahn and Gregory Bryant; and three stepgrandchildren.
Robin and his family would like to give special recognition to the medical team and staff members at Blue Ridge Cancer Center who provided him with 22 years of excellent care and friendship.
Last, but not least, it is important to note that in 2017 Robin was the recipient of a stem-cell transplant at Duke University Medical Center. This selfless donation allowed for cherished memories with his wife, family, and friends over the past three years. The Dent family would like to strongly urge anyone who is able, to please consider joining the bone marrow registry at bethematch.org
.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. this Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park in Salem. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grandin Court Baptist Church, 2660 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.