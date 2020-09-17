MOORE SR.
Teddy Eugene
September 12, 1942 - September 15, 2020
Teddy Eugene Moore Sr., born September 12, 1942, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Ted found Jesus Christ precious to his soul in 1965 at Lynchburg Foundry.
He was the son of Mary Moore who preceded him in death.
He leaves those closest to his heart, his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Laura Sutphin Moore; a daughter, Debra Moore; a son, Teddy Moore Jr. (Jessica); grandchildren, Jessie (Chris) Thompson, Tori Dunbar, and Seth Dunbar; and a precious great grandson, Case Thompson.
The family wishes to thank all those who have shown their support in the past months during Ted's illness. Our church family, friends and neighbors and the many health care workers including Amedisys Hospice and Nexus Homecare (Jennifer). May God bless all of you.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. T. Michael Bond officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Radford.
The Moore family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
"Jesus said, "By this shall all men know that you are my disciples if you have love one to another."