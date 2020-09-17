1/
Teddy Eugene Moore Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE SR.

Teddy Eugene

September 12, 1942 - September 15, 2020

Teddy Eugene Moore Sr., born September 12, 1942, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Ted found Jesus Christ precious to his soul in 1965 at Lynchburg Foundry.

He was the son of Mary Moore who preceded him in death.

He leaves those closest to his heart, his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Laura Sutphin Moore; a daughter, Debra Moore; a son, Teddy Moore Jr. (Jessica); grandchildren, Jessie (Chris) Thompson, Tori Dunbar, and Seth Dunbar; and a precious great grandson, Case Thompson.

The family wishes to thank all those who have shown their support in the past months during Ted's illness. Our church family, friends and neighbors and the many health care workers including Amedisys Hospice and Nexus Homecare (Jennifer). May God bless all of you.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. T. Michael Bond officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Radford.

The Moore family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

"Jesus said, "By this shall all men know that you are my disciples if you have love one to another."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mullins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mullins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 16, 2020
Laura I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.hug to you and your family.
Janie Wagner Bower
September 16, 2020
Laura, I am so sorry for your loss. Grateful that y’all had such a long, lovely marriage. Blessings on you all.
Dorothy Lowe Lawson
September 16, 2020
Laura and family we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all ,may Gods peace comfort you. Teddy was one of the best, always so kind & good and we know he is with our Lord.
Ronnie & Mozel Wade
Friend
September 16, 2020
Teddy was and will always be the sweetest kindest and preciouse young man ever. loved him so much and you also Laura.....what a loving family....will be keeping you in our prayers.Laura....love you......Alice Ratcliffe Blazier Sylvia Dean Ratcliffe......
Alice Blazier
Friend
September 16, 2020
Our condolences to Laura, Debra and Teddy. Ted was such a kind, gentle soul, and went out of his way to help his neighbor, Connie. We pray for your grief to give way to joy, knowing he’s in the arms of our Heavenly Father. God bless you.
Debbie & Charley Hoover
Friend
September 16, 2020
Ted Moore was a friend from High School and all thru our Foundry Days. Never a bad word or thought came from this man, a trait that shown his whole life. My thoughts and prayers to the Family.
Jackie Ratcliffe
September 15, 2020
My husband, James Scott, is Teddy’s cousin and when I read this obituary to him, he wanted me to write about how very sorry he is to hear of Teddy’s passing and how sorry we are for your loss. James is the son Lacy L Scott, and brother to Milton Scott, Margie Scott Fagin and Ed Scott. May God Bless you all at this time and bless Teddy with eternal life. amen.
Marilyn and Lacy James Scott
Family
September 15, 2020
Laura, Debra, and Teddy, I'm so sorry for your loss. At times like this, it makes me realize how sweet Heaven is going to be, We get to see our loved ones and no one is in any pain. You all will be in my prayers for God's love to wrap around you in comfort. Mary Kate & Don
Mary Kidd
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved