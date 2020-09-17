Kitts
Gene Edward
February 3, 1930
September 15, 2020
Gene Kitts, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 90. He is preceded in death by his parents Clara and Vance Kitts, as well as his brothers Bill, Jimmy, Roland, Otis, Alvin, Lloyd, Leonard, and his twin sister, and fellow youngest sibling, June.
Gene is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Peggy Kitts. He is also survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Steve and Donna Kitts, Bruce and Cindy Kitts, and his sisters-in-law Helen M. Kitts and Helen Kitts. One of his greatest joys was becoming a grandfather to Colin Kitts, Chelsea Fries, Lindsey Phelps, and Scott Kitts, and later a great-grandfather to Dresden, Owen, Emerson, and soon to arrive baby Shepard.
Gene was born to a large family living in a small farmhouse in Bland County. He later enlisted in the United States Navy, in which he served proudly for 20 years as a Chief Radioman and Cryptographer and earned a Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, and an Antarctica Service Medal. When he got on the bus for basic training, his mother simply told him, "Behave yourself." As he travelled the world from Guam to the Yangtze River, he mostly did. However, when he made it to the South Pole on an icebreaker, he found a way to get a few bowlfuls of beer to some penguins. He later went on to work for the Eaton Corporation, from which he retired after 16 years.
Gene was a gentle man who loved his family and had a great affinity for animals, but also a father who had no qualms about giving his two teenage sons a crew cut in the front yard. He loved to bowl and golf, and he especially enjoyed going to Sunday school classes at First Baptist Church of Roanoke. He had an amazing ability to play a tune on just about any instrument after hearing it only once, especially when he was with his music family the Salem Senior Pickers. He was an avid oil and watercolor painter that always gave away his work; mostly to family that treasures them as heirlooms.
The family will be holding a private graveside service, due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gene's name to the charity of your choice
