CaricoJimmy DeanMarch 11, 1960September 7, 2020Jimmy Dean Carico, 60, of Bent Mountain, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born March 11, 1960, to Josephine and James Carico. He was a hard-worker and took care of his family. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and meeting new people.He is preceded in death by his dad, James Carico, and brother, Edward D. Carico.Those left to cherish his precious memory are his partner and dear friend, Valerie Ross; his loving mother, Josephine Carico; his only son, Christopher Carico; his siblings, Deborah Yopp, Tina Mills (Fred), Mark Carico, Marion Peterson (Curtis) and Daryl Carico; many nieces and nephews; other family and friends who will all miss him very much. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this year.Dear Jimmy-A million times I've needed you, A million times I've cried… If love alone could have saved you; You never would have died. In life I loved you deeply, in death I love you still, in my heart you always hold a place, no one else can fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of me went with you the day god called you home. Love, Valerie and SavannahI hope you find the eternal peace you have always been looking for.