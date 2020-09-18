1/
Elizabeth Ann Kelley
1931 - 2020
Kelley

Elizabeth Ann

April 10, 1931 - September 14, 2020

Elizabeth Ann Kelley "Betty", 89, widow of A. William Kelley, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Hammond, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Granville and Maysel Gibson Deitz.

She is survived by her children, Dan Eastham (Peggy), Linda Eastham (Yvonne), Bill Kelley (Idelle), and Gregg Kelley; grandchildren, Rebecca Adams, Adam Eastham, Shawn Kelley (Katie), Taylor Kelley, and Erica Reitsma (Jason); and great-grandchildren, Liam A. Newberry and Caleigh Reitsma.

Betty graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1955. Her career spanned over 30 years working in a variety of settings including hospitals, community settings, and long-term care. For nearly a decade at the end of her career she ran the Foster Grandparent Program at the Colin Anderson Center in W.Va.

She was an active member of United Methodist Church where she participated in the United Methodist Women; Music, Arts, and Drama (MAD); Sunshine group, and Easter Egg projects.

There will be a small, private burial for the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned in the future to celebrate the lives of both William and Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, Inc., 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 1400, New York, NY 10122. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
(540) 366-0707
