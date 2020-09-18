Amick Sr.
Robert L
May 18, 1935
September 15, 2020
LEESVILLE S.C.
Robert L. Amick, 85, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church.
He was born May 18, 1935, in Lexington County to Rosabelle Frick Amick and Horace Clayburn Amick. He was one of ten children. Growing up on a small farm in rural S.C., with nine siblings taught him many of life's lessons. Robert became an active member of the Air National Guard and was deployed to Spain. After being stationed in Spain, he returned home to continue his military career with the United States Army Reserves. He also began a civilian career in the Judge Advocate's office at Fort Jackson. He was very passionate about his career choice as was evidenced by the stories that he often shared. Upon retiring from his military career, he had proudly achieved the rank of Sergeant Major and several medals which include: Meritorious Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with 2 bronze oak leaf clusters. NCO Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 3, and the Army Service Medal.
After retiring from his military career, Robert continued to fill his desires working various other jobs, which included an additional retirement from the Lexington County Assessor's office at the age of 83.
Robert was an active member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, his passion of farming, his love of sports, and was an avid B-L football fan.
He and his late wife of 61 years, Madelyn Shealy Amick, raised five children, Mechele Slice (Terry), Dr. Robert L. Amick Jr. (Nancy), Richard W. Amick (Charlene), Russell C. Amick (deceased) and Melissa A. Davis (Raymond). They were blessed with 11 grandchildren, Drew (Tosha), Bailey Slice Parker (Clay), and Cody (Holly) Slice, Nathan, Robert, Matthew, Derek, Adelaide, and Logan Amick, and Raimee and Lexie Davis. And they were blessed with one great-grandchild, Kaden Slice.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Madelyn, son Russell, brothers; Hubert, Ray, and Tom Amick, and sisters Francis Davis, Caroline Frick, and Martha Amick. Surviving family members are his four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, brothers; Bruce and Heyward Amick, and sister Ann Adams. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Online register at Barr-Price.com
.