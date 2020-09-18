HAMLETT
Shelby Paisley
August 20, 1938
September 14, 2020
Shelby Paisley Hamlett, 82, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was born and grew up in Wytheville, Va., to Alton and Rachael Paisley. Shelby attended Hollins University studying publishing in pursuit of her career in that area.
She was a long-time member of Heights Community Church in Roanoke, Va. Shelby served not only as a Deacon, but as chairman. She also served on the Finance, Personnel, and Pastor Search Committees and sang in the choir.
Shelby served numerous positions of the Roanoke County PTA Association and was instrumental in the development of Special Education classes in the Roanoke County Schools.
She began her General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) work at the age of 18 with the Brambleton (Roanoke) Jr. Woman's Club in Blue Ridge District, GFWC Virginia. Shelby served as Blue Ridge District 3rd Vice President/Jr. Director and this led to her leadership and volunteer career with GFWC. She continued her volunteering by serving in all offices including President 1980 to 1982 during GFWC Virginia's 75th anniversary.
Shelby quickly advanced to offices in the international organization, GFWC, headquartered in Washington, D.C., as President 2000 to 2002. It was under Shelby's administration that the GFWC Leadership Education and Development Seminar (LEADS) was developed. She also attended the Women's World Vision Conference held in China as well as an Operation Smile Medical mission.
Due to her extensive involvement with GFWC, Shelby served National Easter Seals as a member of their Board of Directors. She was instrumental in the development and administration of Easter Seals Virginia.
Shelby is survived by her son, David L. Hamlett; brothers, Monte and Randal Paisley; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and life-long friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Paisley; and sister, Nancy Paisley.
A Celebration of Shelby's Life will be held in a private service on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel – Downtown, 318 Church Ave., Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Nelson Harris officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. The family encourages people to go online and share memories of Shelby, condolences, and further information at www.oakeys.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shelby's memory may be made to Height Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015; GFWC Programs, 1734 N Street, Washington, DC 20026; or to Easter Seals Virginia/North Carolina, 201 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153.